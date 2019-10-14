Brookwood Forest introduces creative arts program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brookwood Forest. Brookwood Forest has introduced a new creative arts program called Ranger Ready Arts.

“Ranger Up!” This is the battle cry of Brookwood Forest Elementary, the one phrase that embodies the core belief system of the school. This year, BWF integrated the Ranger Up philosophy in a new way using a creative arts program called “Ranger Ready Arts.”

Ranger Ready Arts featured prominent community musicians, artists, poets and filmmakers, each leading an exercise that helped students find their own creative voice. This inspiring series not only reinforced the values of Ranger Up, but also taught students how to quickly tap into their natural creativity.

Ranger Ready Arts guests included:

Michele Beck, Mountain Brook Schools elementary band director

Liz Hughey, MBS graduate, multiple-award winning poet and co-founder of Desert Island Supply Co.

Michele Forman, MBS graduate, co-founder of UAB Media Studies Program

Susan Vitali, Birmingham-Southern professor of art, artist, active across Birmingham arts community

Submitted by Lauren Wallace.