BWF collects enough food for PreSchool Partners to fill 110 bags

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry Sixth-grade students collected enough food to stuff 110 bags to give to students at PreSchool Partners this year.

Each year, Brookwood Forest Elementary parents and teachers work together to create experiences for the sixth-grade students to teach the importance of giving back to their communities.

In the past, we have visited nursing homes to play bingo, prepared dinner for Hope Lodge, collected books to donate to schools in need and delivered toys to Children's of Alabama.

For the past three years, our fall community service project has been a food drive for PreSchool Partners. For one week, our sixth-graders collected food from all the grade levels in our school.

This year, we collected food to stuff 110 bags to give to the students at PreSchool Partners to take home over the winter break. Sixth-grade students decorate and fill the bags to deliver to the students. Our students learn the importance of helping those around them both in and around their community.

