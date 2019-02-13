BWF Colonial Day shares life during colonial times

× Expand Submitted by Kathleen Woodry Fifth grade students at BWF celebrated their annual Colonial Day on Feb. 1.

On Friday, Feb. 1 Brookwood Forest fifth-graders dressed in their best colonial attire and celebrated the third annual fifth-grade Colonial Day.

Students just finished learning about the 13 original colonies and colonial life. Students came to school dressed in their best colonial attire. Students made crafts and played games. Students also made a sweet smelling craft with orange pomander balls, which were a traditional colonial holiday decoration. Students made tin top ornaments, captured their likenesses by making silhouettes and even churned butter.

It served as a way for students to see what life was like during colonial times. It was an educational, fun filled day.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry