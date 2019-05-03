BWF holds talent show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. Pictured: (L to R) Julia Butrus, Olivia Hazelrig and Emily Wedell at BWF’s Got Talent.

Brookwood Forest Elementary held its annual BWF’s Got Talent show on April 12.

There were two different shows with over 40 acts highlighting the students’ talents, hard work and dedication. The morning talent show showcased the talents of students in kindergarten through third grade, and the afternoon show was for students in fourth through sixth grades. Students, teachers and family came to watch the talent shows.

The BWF committee was made of BWF parents Andrea Newell, Stephanie Davis and Lindsay Wedell.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.