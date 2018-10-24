BWF hosts “What a Grand Day”

× Expand Submitted by Kathleen Woodry This year’s Grand Day saw more than 600 people go to BWF to visit their Rangers.

Brookwood Forest Elementary held its second annual Grand Day on Oct.19. BWF is a family, and we realize that our family extends well past the walls of any Ranger’s home. BWF hosted "What a Grand Day;" allowing grandparents and other Ranger Pals an opportunity on Friday morning to explore BWF by visiting classrooms and exploring the school to get abetter idea of what Rangers do every day.

More than 600 people came to be with their Rangers at BWF. Students without a guest also got to enjoy some time showing off their classroom with other special guests the school had invited for each grade level. Samantha Ebert and Wendy Sanders served as the What a Grand Day Co-Chairs at BWF.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry