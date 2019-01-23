BWF names Geography Bee champion

× Expand Submitted by Kathleen Woodry Participants from L to R: Max Lizee, Aidan Caskey, Ayden Pledger, Griffin Parnell, Thomas Armstrong (second place), Gus Troncale (first place), Lucy Manary (third place), Adriana Sciara, Grant Siegal and Belle Lewis.

Brookwood Forest Elementary held its Geography Bee Jan. 15.

The top 10 scorers from the fifth and sixth grade classroom preliminary rounds answered questions about our country and the world to determine a school champion.

Gus Troncale was awarded school champion, Thomas Armstrong earned second place and Lucy Manary placed third. Gus will have a chance to participate in the Alabama Geography Bee after taking a qualifying test in February.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry