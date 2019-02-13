BWF students earn Outstanding Resolution Honorable Mention at JUNA

× Expand Submitted by Kathleen Woodry The BWF team who attended the Junior United Nations Assembly (JUNA) represented Burkino Faso.

Sixth-grade students from Brookwood Forest Elementary recently participated in the Junior United Nations Assembly (JUNA) for Alabama students in grades six, seven and eight at Birmingham-Southern College. During the two-day event, teams took part in a parade of nations, opening assembly, committee meetings and general assembly meetings during which resolutions were presented, discussed and voted upon.

The BWF team represented Burkino Faso and wore native dress. The Burkino Faso team won the Outstanding Resolution Honorable Mention. The BWF team also won Outstanding Native Dress Winner.

