BWF students plan, build own communtiy

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry

First-graders at Brookwood Forest Elementary planned and created their very own community, Marshmellowville.

Upon researching critical parts of communities, listening to presentations of Mountain Brook’s very own community helpers, and participating in a democratic application and voting process, students dressed and worked as community helpers to include mayor, city council, doctors, lawyers, veterinarians and many more. Members of the Mountain Brook community toured Marshmellowville during Family Night on March 19 evening.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry