BWF welcomes Ugandan teachers for workshop observations

On Jan. 9, a group of five Ugandan teachers from Terra Nova Academy, a mission school, visited Brookwood Forest Elementary to learn about teacher leadership and student engagement in workshop-designed classrooms.

They observed various grade levels during the morning meeting as well as reading and writing workshop times. At the end of the amazing collaboration, they expressed their greatest moments of "inspiration," where seeing student ownership of learning and interacting with students who had eagerly welcomed them to be a part of their learning experiences.

