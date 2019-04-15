Decades day celebrates 1950s

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry Students celebrated learning about the 1950s with a decades day on April 5.

Sixth-graders at Brookwood Forest celebrated their learning of the 1950s decade by partaking in a decades day in their social studies class on April 5.

Students wore 1950s-inspired fashion while enjoying coke floats, singing to hit songs and participating in hula hoop contests. Earlier in the week students researched famous people from the 1950s and evaluated how television and rock and roll played an important part in U.S. culture after World War II.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry