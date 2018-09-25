First parent pop-in features Mike Anderson

× Expand Submitted by Kathleen Woodry Mike Anderson, center, was the special guest for BWF’s first edition of BWF Parent Pop-Ins.

Kicking off the school year, Brookwood Forest Elementary hosted its first speaker in the series titled "BWF Parent Pop-Ins."

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, Mike Anderson led a conversation about nurturing a growth mindset in our children. Mr. Anderson focused on the importance of the language we use in helping shape the way our children see the world.

He has taught for 15 years and currently works as a consultant with school districts to facilitate great teaching and learning. He has written several books including “Learning to Choose, Choosing to Learn: The Key to Motivation and Achievement.” He is a fantastic resource in equipping parents with language they can use to help their child develop a healthy growth mindset.

