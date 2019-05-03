Garden club donates to Brookwood Forest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amber Cantrell, Off Shoots Garden Club. (L to R) Brookwood Forest Principal Nathan Pitner, PTO President Patti Wilkinson, Off Shoots Garden Club President Amber Cantrell, BWF Vice Principal Christie Christian and PTO President-Elect Amber Craig at the Off Shoots Garden Club’s annual donation to the elementary school.

Off Shoots Garden Club recently made its annual donation to Brookwood Forest Elementary School.

The donation included proceeds from the Deck the Hood Christmas and Hanukkah sales, along with the Overton Park Easter Egg Hunt sponsorships. The donation of $6,500 was the largest to date.

The club thanks everyone who supported Deck the Hood and the Easter Egg Hunt.

Submitted by Amber Cantrell, Off Shoots Garden Club.