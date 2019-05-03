Garden club donates to Brookwood Forest

Off Shoots Garden Club recently made its annual donation to Brookwood Forest Elementary School.  

The donation included proceeds from the Deck the Hood Christmas and Hanukkah sales, along with the Overton Park Easter Egg Hunt sponsorships. The donation of $6,500 was the largest to date.  

The club thanks everyone who supported Deck the Hood and the Easter Egg Hunt.  

Submitted by Amber Cantrell, Off Shoots Garden Club.

