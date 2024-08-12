Get to know: Brookwood Forest Elementary teacher, Katie Seeger

× Expand Katie Seeger is a kindergarten teacher at Brookwood Forest Elementary School.

Q: How long have you been a teacher?

A: I am entering my seventh year of teaching.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: Growing up, I knew I always wanted to be a teacher because my mom had been a teacher and so many wonderful educators had made a positive impact on my life. I knew that I wanted to help children learn and grow and hopefully have the same impact on students today.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

A: My favorite teacher was my kindergarten teacher, Diane Wad. She made coming to school fun and memorable with her Disney theme. We sang all types of songs I still remember today. And my first year teaching at Brookwood Forest, I actually got to teach kindergarten in the kindergarten classroom that she taught me in. And still to this day, all her former students still bond over the fact that once Wad-o, always Wad-o.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher?

A: One of the most rewarding parts about being a teacher is seeing the growth that students make throughout the year with their academics, and also with their relationships with one another.