Ranger Park opens for new school year

The halls of Brookwood Forest Elementary were filled with excitement getting ready for the new school year. It was especially exciting with the official opening of the new Ranger Park.

On Sunday, Aug. 12, staff, teachers, students and families celebrated the start of a new school year with the annual Picnic in the Forest at BWF. The family picnic marked the official opening of Ranger Park. It was a fun-filled evening on the fields at BWF with families meeting up to open the new space and welcome the new year. Students spent the evening playing on the new equipment and enjoying the new sports courts.

On Monday, Aug. 13, staff and Ranger PTO volunteers began the day by welcoming new kindergarten students to orientation while members of the Mountain Brook High School band played for their arrival. Following the kindergarteners, newcomers to BWF had a program that was specifically designed to meet their needs. Newcomers and their families met a “buddy” family from their assigned class to learn about the school while meeting a new friend. Later that day, all BWF Rangers got to come to the school and meet their new teachers in the annual Meet the Teacher event. The weekend’s events were an important part getting another great year at BWF off to an amazing start.

