Second-graders visit American Village

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry

As part of their social studies curriculum, the second-graders from Brookwood Forest studied the founding of our nation and the reasons for the Revolutionary War.

Second-graders visited American Village in April to participate in an engaging program that brought the details of the American Revolution to life. The students acted as spies for George Washington, tossed tea into the Boston Harbor and acted out Paul Revere’s ride.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry