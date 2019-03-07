Sixth-graders perform annual play at BWF

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. Brookwood Forest Elementary hosted their annual sixth-grade play on March 1.

Brookwood Forest Elementary hosted parents, staff and students Friday, March 1, for the sixth-grade play, which is an annual tradition.

The sixth-graders performed the play “Oliver Twist” a fantastic musical set in the 1830's. The play was under the direction of Debbie Rakes, music teacher at BWF.

Many people helped make this production possible: parents, Mrs. Wingo working with students on back drops and Sara Ellen Allbritton teaching choreography. Rebecca Chambliss organized rehearsals and Tona Hitson communicated everything to parents. Each sixth-grader had a role in the play and played a vital part in bringing this performance to life.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.