Students show creativity in art contest

Students at Brookwood Forest completed more than 300 submissions for the PTO Elementary Arts Council Expressions Contest.

Brookwood Forest Elementary students in kindergarten through sixth grade showed their creativity by submitting original artwork to the PTO Elementary Arts Council Expressions Contest.

Students used various art forms to express their interpretation for this year’s theme, “Imagine This...”. The contest featured five different art categories: creative writing, photography, visual arts, video production and instrumental performance. Categories were then entered by three different grade entries, and winners from each elementary school competed at the district level, where community artists judged the submissions.

BWF teachers, staff and parents urged students to participate in the contest which helps encourage and foster creativity among the students. There were 326 submissions from the students at BWF. Mrs. Sammye Davis’ first grade class won a pizza party with the class with the 31 total submissions.

BWF hosted a BWF Art Contest reception on Feb. 7 displaying all the amazing work submitted by BWF talented student artists in this Open Style reception. Winning entries will advance to the next level to be judged in the District Expressions Art Contest that includes all four Mountain Brook elementary schools. The winning district art will then be displayed at Emmet O’Neal Library.

