Veterans honored at BWF

Brookwood Forest Elementary held its annual Veterans Day performance Thursday, Nov. 8.

The morning started with a reception that included veterans, students and parents. Immediately following the reception, veterans walked through the Hallway of Veterans to reserved seating in the auditorium. The hallway was adorned with patriotic artwork, thank-you notes and pictures of veterans related to various students and staff members.

Students sang a medley of songs and service hymns. Veterans were honored in a special ceremony as Assistant Principal Christy Christian recognized those veterans who could not attend the program and those who were deceased.

Veterans in the audience were pinned by their student or faculty host as Christian recognized each individually.

The performance closed with the singing of “God Bless America,” during which the audience was invited to join in.

The Veterans Day activities were chaired by Jana Rome and her committee.

