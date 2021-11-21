BWF kindergarten classes learn about community helpers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Kindergartners at Brookwood Forest Elementary got a chance early in the fall term to meet various people who work in and contribute to the community, This included some construction workers making improvements to the school.

Brookwood Forest Elementary kindergartners had some hands-on learning for their “Community Helpers” unit over two weeks in late September.

Throughout the course, the youngest Ranger age group researched, presented and had the opportunity to meet various people who worked in and contributed to the community.

The last day of the unit, kindergartners went outside and met some of the contractors working on the new BWF building.

They saw concrete footings being poured and asked an abundance of questions about construction, the job site and everything in between.

The work they witnessed is part of major improvements at BWF.

Brookwood Forest Elementary will have a new addition with a main entrance, administrative suite and lunchroom.

“Similar to what we’re doing at the high school, we’re building a new addition, then occupying that space, then we’ll fall back and renovate the old kitchen and cafeteria,” Prewitt told Village Living this summer. “Their kitchen and cafeteria is older construction. We have older facilities, and we’ve maintained them over the years, but it was time to step up and build more modern facilities where we could.”

Classrooms and restrooms will be renovated. There will also be a new gym roof, HVAC improvements and new paint and flooring as needed.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools and edited by the Village Living staff.