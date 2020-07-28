Carol Hollis retires from MBS

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Carol Hollis, who joined the Mountain Brook Schools system in 1992, retired June 30.

Mountain Brook Schools has bid farewell to one of its longest-tenured and most highly respected central office employees.

Carol Hollis, who joined the school system in 1992, retired June 30.

“This job was an answer to prayer,” Hollis said. “I’m grateful for the relationships that I’ve formed through these 28.5 years. These have not just been my coworkers; they’ve been my family.”

Hollis worked as a receptionist her first three years in Mountain Brook before becoming administrative assistant for curriculum and instruction in 1995.

In 2011, she became executive assistant to the superintendent and remained in that role for the last nine years.

“She’s a rock of a person and the wisest individual in the building,” MBS Superintendent Dicky Barlow said. “That type of wisdom next to you can do nothing but make you a better person, and that’s what I’d say about Carol. In my years of being around her, she has made me a much better person.”

Hollis plans to spend more time with her family in retirement. She’s married with two sons and five grandchildren.

Cyndi Griffin has assumed Hollis’ role as executive assistant to the superintendent. She previously served as the administrative assistant for special education.

Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.