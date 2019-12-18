× 1 of 2 Expand Carrie Thayer, Kempt Professional Organizing. × 2 of 2 Expand Kempt Professional Organizing. Prev Next

For years, Carrie Thayer helped family and friends get organized. When she started Kempt Professional Organizing four years ago, it just made her lifelong passion for organizing official.

“I help busy women organize their homes, schedules and lives,” Thayer said. “I believe my clients’ homes should be their happy place, so I work with them to create spaces that are efficient and make sense for how their family lives and functions.”

Ultimately, she teaches her clients how to gain control and manage their homes, so they can spend more time doing what they love.

“I recently organized a pantry for a client, and when she saw it for the first time, she screamed,” Thayer said. “Anytime I get an excited shriek from a client, I know I’ve made a difference.”

Through Kempt Professional Organizing, Thayer offers hands-on organizing services, where she works directly with clients in their home to get things where they need to be. She assists clients every step of the way, from helping them decide what items to keep to doing space planning and implementing organizational systems.

“I am dedicated to making the organizational process easy and stress-free,” she said. “I also offer DIY plans for clients who have the time and motivation to do it alone, but don’t necessarily have the vision to get started.”

And she has maintenance plans for clients who want a professional to visit on a regular basis to keep things looking great.

“My favorite service is hands-on organizing because I get to work one-on-one with my clients,” Thayer said. “I love getting to know them while we work together and usually end up learning a lot about them and their families while we organize their home. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some really amazing people in Birmingham.”

Organizing is not a “one size fits all” type of service, she said, noting that she joined the National Association of Professional Organizing, so she could learn all she could about the industry.

She believes the most efficient spaces are those that are based on the needs of that particular client and not what’s popular on Instagram or Pinterest.

“I take the time to really get to know my client and their family, so I can create organizational systems that work for them and will stand the test of time,” she said. “I am passionate about organizing because I really believe that I am helping people.”

Thayer’s clients usually call her when they are completely stressed out — for instance, maybe there’s a move coming up, or there’s been a death in the family, or they have just had it with all of their stuff.

“After we work together, they are so relieved,” she said. “One of my clients told me that she literally felt like a weight had been lifted off her shoulders after our very first session together. Being able to truly help my clients gives me such joy.”

