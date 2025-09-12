Cherokee Bend honors longtime teacher with classroom dedication

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Rick Hedrick taught the Fair Oaks Adventure Curriculum at Cherokee Bend Elementary.

Cherokee Bend Elementary recently reopened its renovated outdoor learning space — now known as the Rick Hedrick Outdoor Classroom — in honor of the late Rick Hedrick, who taught at the school for nearly three decades.

Hedrick led the school’s Fair Oaks Adventure Curriculum (F.O.A.C.) program from its inception in 1996 and was known for his work in helping students build confidence, communication and trust through hands-on outdoor learning.

Mountain Brook Schools referred to Hedrick as “the father of Cherokee Bend.” He passed away earlier this year on Jan. 25.

The classroom renovation included updates to the F.O.A.C. area, a central space where Hedrick taught more than 3,000 students, parents and faculty during his tenure. A video tribute produced by the school system remains available on the Mountain Brook Schools website.

MBHS RANKED NO. 4

Mountain Brook High School was ranked No. 4 in Alabama in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings. The report scored 386 schools across Alabama based on AP course participation, state assessment performance, graduation rates and college readiness. MBHS received a score of 97.18 out of 100.

TEACHER NIGHT AT MBHS

Mountain Brook High School’s varsity volleyball team hosted its annual Teacher Appreciation Night on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Student-athletes recognized their selected educators during a pregame ceremony.

PE DAY AT MBE

Mountain Brook Elementary recently held its “Bring Your Parent to PE Day,” an annual event where families join students for physical education activities during school hours. The event gives parents a chance to engage in the curriculum and model active lifestyles.