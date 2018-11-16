CBE first-graders create fidget mats for veterans

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo submitted by Liz Estess Mrs. Humphries first grade class. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo submitted by Liz Estess Laura and Mabel Fleenor × 3 of 4 Expand Photo submitted by Liz Estess Christina and Harrison Smith × 4 of 4 Expand Photo submitted by Liz Estess Tricia Humphries and her father, Gerald Topazi Prev Next

In honor of Veterans Day, Mrs. Humphries’ first grade students at Cherokee Bend Elementary created “fidget placemats” for veterans who are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Parents joined in on the fun by bringing glue guns and sewing machines to class.

The mats were designed to provide entertainment, stimulate the senses and exercise hand muscles, as well as strengthen attention and concentration. Mrs. Humphries was inspired to create an opportunity for her students to serve in this way because her father, Gerald Topazi, is a veteran who served in the Korean War. Mrs. Humphries shared her inspiration behind the project:

“At the end of January, my dad received the opportunity to join the Bill Nichols Veterans Hospital in Alexander City. He has a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. My family and I go every week to see him. Over the past months, it has become such a special place to us. We have established new relationships with other veterans and developed friendships with their families.

As Veterans Day began to approach this year, I wanted to do a project to give back to a place and to so many people who have made this journey with my dad a little easier. About a month ago, Barbara Porter from Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church gave us a fidget mat for my dad. He instantly was intrigued with it and played with all of the gadgets on the mat. I decided to include my first-graders in on a project, not only help them see what it means to be thankful for someone, but also a way to show our veterans appreciation for all that they have done.”

A few of Mrs. Humphries’ students provided some feedback about their experience.

“I really liked the project. I think it is going to make the veterans really happy,” said Addy Meadows.

“I had fun doing the project with my friends and getting to design the mat how we wanted to. They all turned out different and everyone was creative,” said Ann Singley.

“Making the mats was fun. I know the veterans are going to love them,” said Harrison Smith.

“We made the mats for the people who serve our country. Making the mats was a way to be nice for all that they have done,”said Hudson Mouron

“It made me feel good to do something for the people who protect our country,” said Patrick Murphy.

Submitted by Liz Estess