CBE parents, PTO develop key ideas to unify school

× Expand Submitted by Liz Estess Students thank the Chief PTO for technology donation. Students are left to right: Carley Mauldin, Cate Woods, Vince Schilleci, Sinclair Hey, Harry Smith.

The Cherokee Bend community gathered together for its quarterly general PTO meeting on Sept. 6. Mrs. Sandy Ritchey spent some time presenting the new vision for Cherokee Bend Elementary. The entire CBE staff spent the summer developing three key ideas that will serve to unify our school community. By focusing on the development of the whole child, CBE staff and teachers have implemented the following belief system.

The CBE community believes:

An emotionally and physically safe environment encourages risk taking, critical thinking and collaboration.

Student-centered conversations and student-involved decision making enhance learning and support diverse learning styles.

Effective communication builds trust, cultivates positive relationships and promotes mutual respect.

Mrs. Ritchey asked the parents to participate in an interactive discussion exercise. Groups of parents divided up based on which of the belief statements seemed to resonate with them the most. Though it was difficult to make a single choice, it was a creative way for community members to be able to interact as a group and offer individualized feedback.

× Expand Submitted by Liz Estess Jessica Dolly shares her thoughts on the Cherokee Bend belief statements.

At the end of the meeting, CBE PTO President Kelly Robicheaux announced the tremendous fundraising efforts from our chief sponsorships have allowed the PTO to provide Viewsonic Interactive Monitors for all classrooms in grades K-2. This is very exciting for CBE, as the entire school is now outfitted with this incredible technology. We want to thank the parents in the Cherokee Bend community for being so generous and affording our students access to advanced learning opportunities.

Submitted by Liz Estess