The 2019 PTO Elementary Expression’s Art Council contest was a huge success at Cherokee Bend Elementary. In all, 165 Chiefs submitted entries to correspond with this year’s theme: “Imagine This…”.

Art submissions ranged from visual arts and photography, to creative writing, video production and instrumental/voice performance. Winners were announced at a reception in the CBES auditorium on Feb. 5.

All CBES winners will go on to compete with students from all four elementary schools on the district level. There will be a reception for district level winners on March 7 at Mountain Brook Elementary.

Submitted by Liz Estess