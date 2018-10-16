CBE students partake in Cardboard Challenge

× Expand Submitted by Liz Estess Students were able to create games and models out of cardboard when they participated in CBE’s Cardboard Challenge.

On Oct. 12, Cherokee Bend students participated in a global enrichment event called the Global Cardboard Challenge based on the Cane’s Arcade Youtube video.

Students around the world were encouraged to engage in creative and collaborative play by constructing cardboard creations. Each class at Cherokee Bend worked together to create games such as bowling, air hockey and The Claw. Many individual students also utilized their creative play skills to turn a basic cardboard box into real life models of things like a vending machine, buildings and maps, an aquarium, a photo booth, a tug boat and a soccer ball.

We know this program served to develop our students critical thinking and resource skills and want to thank the teachers and parents who made this event such a successful one.

Submitted by Liz Estess