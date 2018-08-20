CBS media specialist hopes to help students find ‘forever books’

× Expand Submitted by Natalie Akin Natalie Akin, media specialist at CBS, and John Schumacher (Mr. Schu).

Cherokee Bend Elementary School opened the school year with a visit from John Schumacher (also know as Mr. Schu) a successful blogger, a part-time lecturer at Rutgers University and the ambassador of School Libraries for Scholastic Book Fairs. Mr. Schu’s high energy and love of reading reinforced and inspired Cherokee Bend's faculty’s deep commitment to literacy and their desire for every student to know that the library media center is their vehicle to find books that will open the world to them.

CBS students can expect to see an increased focus on reading both for information and for entertainment, with several school-wide literature celebrations, such as Dot Day and Dr. Seuss Day, being planned by Natalie Akin, the CBS library media specialist. Mrs. Akin spent time with Mr. Schu and hopes that she can lead students to find what Mr. Schu calls “forever books,” or those books that live with a reader forever. “We hope every student leaves The Bend with the lifetime habit of reading for love and joy and I intend to model that behavior at every opportunity,” she said.

