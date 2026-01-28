Cherokee Bend Elementary remembers Rick Hedrick with memorial breakfast

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Cherokee Bend Elementary × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Cherokee Bend Elementary × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Cherokee Bend Elementary Prev Next

On Feb. 23, Cherokee Bend Elementary School honored the memory of Rick Hedrick with a special Fair Oaks Adventure Curriculum breakfast, nearly one year after his passing.

Sixth grade students and teachers, FOAC instructors Hunter and Bill, and Hedrick’s wife, Alethea, led the event in remembrance of the beloved teacher. In a gesture of service, the group chose to cook and serve breakfast for the entire faculty and staff.

The school expressed its gratitude to everyone who helped plan, prepare and serve the meal, recognizing the time, care and heart that went into the event.

For nearly three decades, Hedrick guided over 3,000 students through the FOAC, leaving a lasting impact on generations of learners.

“May Rick’s memory be eternal, and may the lessons he taught continue to make a difference,” the school shared.