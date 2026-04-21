Cherokee Bend named National School of Character

× Expand Image courtesy of Character.org

Cherokee Bend Elementary School has been named a National School of Character, one of the highest recognitions awarded by Character.org.

The designation honors schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to developing both academic success and character development, guided by the organization’s 11 Principles Framework.

School leaders said the recognition reflects a shared effort among students, staff and families to build a culture centered on kindness, leadership, responsibility and compassion.

National Schools of Character are selected based on sustained implementation of practices that integrate character development into academics, relationships and school leadership. The recognition also highlights schools that serve as models for others seeking to strengthen their own character programs.

Cherokee Bend joins a select group of schools nationwide to receive the honor this year, representing a continued focus on fostering both student achievement and personal growth.