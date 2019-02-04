Chiefs give back to community

× Expand Submitted by Liz Estess Sixth grade students from Cherokee Bend Elementary volunteered at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama over the holiday season.

Cherokee Bend sixth-graders served at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama on Dec. 18. The event was organized by the sixth-grade teacher team: Mrs. Laurie Fuentes, Ms. Alexandra Andrews, Ms. Lane Tucker and CBES guidance counselor, Mrs. Laura Witcher.

The students were divided into three groups. Group 1 packed 574 backpacks for the weekend backpack program, which supplements meals for local school children. The total food included in the backpacks amounted to 2256 pounds.

Group 2 sorted four pallets of food equaling 2.5 tons.

Group 3 packed 716 protein meals that will feed elderly individuals in assisted living facilities in Blount County.

Education that extends beyond the classroom is a valuable learning experience. We want to thank our Cherokee Bend staff for creating an opportunity for our students to serve surrounding communities during the holiday season. We love seeing our Chiefs give back.

Submitted by Liz Estess