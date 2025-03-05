Mountain Brook Schools remember Rick Hedrick

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Rick Hedrick taught the Fair Oaks Adventure Curriculum at Cherokee Bend Elementary.

Mountain Brook Schools remembered “The Father of Cherokee Bend Elementary School,” Rick Hedrick, last month after his sudden passing on Jan. 25. Hedrick taught at Cherokee Bend Elementary for nearly three decades.

Hedrick was a native of Lynchburg, Virginia, born Oct. 8, 1953. According to his obituary, he graduated from Gretna High School in 1972 and earned a scholarship to attend the University of Lynchburg, where he played basketball and ran track for four years.

As a first-generation college graduate, Hedrick began his career at St. Albans Psychiatric Hospital in Radford, Virginia, and later moved to Alabama to become the director of adjunctive therapy at Mountain View Hospital in Gadsden. He later trained with Project Adventure and became a certified ropes course instructor. His continued development of cognitive-based therapy skills proved useful when transitioning into the education field, allowing him to assist other educators.

Hedrick’s passion for helping kids culminated in his 28-year career with Mountain Brook Schools and with the implementation of the Fair Oaks Adventure Curriculum program at Cherokee Bend Elementary.

“Couldn’t be better, couldn't be more rewarding,” Hedrick said in a video made by the school system. “My passion in life is to help kids, so what better?”

He taught the F.O.A.C. program since its inception in 1996, teaching students skills like communication, decision-making, problem-solving, trust development, self-confidence and conflict resolution. Through F.O.A.C., Hedrick impacted more than 3,000 students, parents and faculty during his tenure.

Hedrick was a beloved educator and recreational therapist, but in addition to his job at Cherokee Bend, he also worked with inpatients at Mountain View Hospital and ran a ropes course program with Cullman Juvenile Court.

His love of the outdoors was apparent not only through his work but in his hobbies, including hunting and fishing. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed time on the golf course with friends, although he was at his happiest when learning his students had made the right decisions in life.

The school system mourns the loss of the longtime, dedicated employee and family man who made a significant impact on the lives of Mountain Brook children.

“His impact was felt beyond the school walls and ropes course,” Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow said. “Rick was a loving husband and father. To us here, he was a friend to all and a staple in the Cherokee Bend community and our district.”

Hedrick leaves behind his wife, Alethea Wofford; daughters, Alison Whittaker (Greg) and Ashley Wofford; son, Jake Hedrick; grandchildren, Kaleigh and J.T. Whittaker; brother, Terry Hedrick; brother-in-law, Doug Wright; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Alice Hedrick; brother, Ronnie Hedrick; and sister, Cheryl Wright.

To learn more about Hedrick and watch a video made in his memory, visit mtnbrook.k12.al.us.