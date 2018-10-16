Red and Yellow Run

by

The Cherokee Bend community gathered together to participate in the Red and Yellow Run on Sunday, Oct. 14. The Red and Yellow Run is a community-building event where students and their families completed a one-mile color run. Seven hundred adults and children signed up to hit the streets on a gorgeous October afternoon. Each class spent time coming up with a dress-up theme and showed up dressed crazy and ready to go with faces painted.

After the run, families were invited to stay for a harvest picnic, complete with Dreamland BBQ and music. Students had a blast playing tug of war, ring and egg toss games and competing in a potato sack race.

We appreciate the enthusiastic participation from Cherokee Bend families and would not have been able to pull off such a successful and fun event without their support.

Submitted by Liz Estess

Tags

by