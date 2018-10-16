Surgery Day makes math fun

× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith. Kelsey Long’s third grade math students took part in a Surgery Day, during which they had different problems to complete to save the patients’ lives.

Third grade math teacher at Crestline Elementary, Kelsey Long, planned a fun Surgery Day in her classroom.

The kids came in and her room was set up as a hospital. They went to different "operating rooms,” also known as centers. In each operating room (centers around the room) they had different multiplication tasks to complete to save the made-up patients. Parents were kind enough to donate all the "surgery gear" for the kids. They wore gloves, hats, masks and gowns.

Mrs. Long said, "It has been an absolute joy to watch the kids light up at the fun activities and real world math we are doing in our room.”

