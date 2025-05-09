Creator Collective students shine in first major project

The students in our Starnes Media Creator Collective made a strong debut this month, helping staff reporter Emily Reed produce our May cover story on the Class of 2025.

Collective members contributed video interviews with seniors from their own high schools, exploring firsthand the unique perspective of students who have grown up as digital natives in a pandemic-impacted, tech-driven, and now AI-powered world. The content added depth and authenticity to the cover package, providing a peer-to-peer look at how this graduating class has navigated a rapidly changing landscape on their way to a major life milestone.

“These are the first steps in what will be a year of learning and opportunity to hone their storytelling skills across multiple platforms,” said Tim Stephens, general manager of Starnes Media and executive director of the Creator Collective. “Our students did superb work this month, and we look forward to providing them with a wide array of opportunities over the next year.”

In May, students will continue their work by capturing and producing content from high school proms and graduation ceremonies, as well as contributing to our Under the Lights 2025 football preview magazine. After that, they’ll take a well-earned summer break before returning in the fall for a new slate of hands-on projects and professional development.

This year’s Creator Collective includes a talented group of students from schools across our coverage area:

Mountain Brook: Kinleigh Freeman, Evelyn Lee, Harper Wilbanks

Hoover: Cameron Johnson, Willow Smith

Spain Park: Daniela Marie Sollano, Leyton McCarn

Vestavia Hills: Corra Maddox

Alabama School of Fine Arts: Kaiden Boykin, Allie Rezek

Chelsea: Luke Miller

Homewood: Miyelani Mathebula

When the program resumes, students will be mentored not only by Starnes Media’s award-winning editorial and multimedia staff, but also by an accomplished and growing advisory board made up of leading professionals in journalism, broadcasting, content creation, brand strategy and the arts.

This year’s Creator Collective Advisory Board includes:

Joey Kennedy: A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and one of Alabama’s most accomplished political reporters, Kennedy currently teaches at UAB and brings decades of experience in editorial writing and public affairs.

Kevin Corke: FOX News White House correspondent and former NBC News reporter, Corke has covered the presidency, global summits, and major breaking news events. He’s also a former anchor for ESPN’s SportsCenter and a graduate of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Steve Skipper: A Homewood native and one of the most acclaimed sports and cultural artists in the world, Skipper has had work commissioned by NASCAR, the University of Alabama, and even for Queen Elizabeth II. His art has been featured in the College Football Hall of Fame and the U.S. Capitol.

Danielle Tate: A national leader in athlete branding and the Director of Athlete Membership at Athletes.org, Tate has worked with INFLCR and Campus Ink. She’s also a Birmingham Business Journal “Woman to Watch” and brings deep expertise in NIL and personal brand-building.

Lynn Andrews: Photographer, marketer, and community leader involved with the Junior League of Birmingham.

Lynden Blake: Former WBRC sports anchor and current ESPN+ sideline reporter with expertise in sports media and digital storytelling.

Tommy Deas: Former president of the Associated Press Sports Editors and director of content for Gannett’s Center for Community Journalism.

Michele Forman: Award-winning documentary filmmaker and director of UAB’s Media Studies program.

Jaclyn M. Langan: Member services and events coordinator at the Alabama Press Association.

Gail Sideman: Founder of GPublicity and a veteran of sports public relations and media strategy.

Stacie Shain: Director of Communication Programs at Bellarmine University with experience in both academic and newsroom settings.

Deon J. Hampton: NBC News’ top national field reporter and a two-time national award-winning journalist.

The Creator Collective runs year-round and is designed to provide high school students with real-world experience in journalism, content creation, and digital storytelling.