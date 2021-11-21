Crestline Elementary School completes auditorium renovation

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. The renovations bring a modern feel to the auditorium with state-of-the-art technology, new lighting, sound and a new wheelchair-accessible ramp. × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The auditorium at Crestline Elementary School underwent renovations in May 2021. Prev Next

In May 2021, the auditorium at Crestline Elementary School underwent renovations. The updated look brings a modern feel to the facility.

With state-of-the-art technology, new lighting, sound and a new wheelchair-accessible ramp, this auditorium will provide a second-to-none experience for Crestline Elementary School students and audience members.

Tommy Prewitt, facilities director for Mountain Brook Schools, told Village Living this summer that Crestline Elementary also underwent other important improvements, in addition to the upgrades to the auditorium.

“We’re also getting a new roof put on the auditorium, new HVAC, new flooring, new ceiling, new acoustical treatment and new sound and lighting,” Prewitt said. “A lot going on.”

Crestline Elementary is located at 3785 Jackson Blvd. near Crestline Village.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools and edited by the staff at Village Living.