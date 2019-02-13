6th-graders in running to represent state at National art Convention

× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith Anne Reynolds, Lucy Beasley and Ann Park Holt, sixth-graders at Crestline Elementary, had their art selected to be considered to represent Alabama at the National Art Convention.

Lauren Fowler, art teacher at Crestline Elementary, was very excited because the students whose work she submitted digitally is going to be considered to represent Alabama artists at the annual National Art Convention. Only five total works for the elementary division could be chosen out of all the submissions in Alabama, and Crestline had three sixth- graders make it: Anne Reynolds, Lucy Beasley and Ann Park Holt.

Images of work had to be submitted as a JPEG or PDF file. Each submission had to be accompanied by an artist’s statement: In 50 words or less, describe your creative process, what inspired this artwork and why you believe art matters.

The Alabama Art Education Association is a professional organization of art educators dedicated to advocating art education by following national standards, providing membership services, professional growth and leadership opportunities.

