CES Boosterthon sees success

× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith Millie Hard, Tessa Woodall, Marley James, Matty Harbin Porter and Julia Costanzo were some of the students in fourth through sixth grade who participated in the glow run in the gym.

Crestline exceeded their Boosterthon goal and raised $67,000 for classroom transformations with new furniture. This year’s theme revolved all around science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. There was a lot of focus on persevering and growth mindset.

Because we reached our goal, our principal, Laurie King and assistant principals Josh Watkins and Catherine Waters will worked from the rooftop of the school on Monday, Oct. 1st.

