CES Boosterthon sees success

Crestline exceeded their Boosterthon goal and raised $67,000 for classroom transformations with new furniture. This year’s theme revolved all around science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. There was a lot of focus on persevering and growth mindset.

Because we reached our goal, our principal, Laurie King and assistant principals Josh Watkins and Catherine Waters will worked from the rooftop of the school on Monday, Oct. 1st.  

Submitted by Alison Nesmith

