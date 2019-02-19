CES Destination Imagination teams qualify for state

× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith. Two Destination Imagination teams from Crestline Elementary have qualified for the state competition in April.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, two teams from Crestline Elementary competed at the regional level of Destination Imagination. Both teams achieved first place and will move onto the state competition in Huntsville on April 6.

The Technical Team comprised of Henry Carr Chapman, Hooker Cook, Davis Echols, Rob Schoenvogel, Jack Dyer-Smith, Polly Upton and Eleanor Couch amazed the judges with their technical design and efficiency as they commanded a drone across a stage, dropped payloads in targets and landed safely without fail. They also accomplished the difficult task of integrating this event into a story about a group of kids exploring a remote island when they run into a genie (played by Jack Dyer-Smith) who helps them get off the island and safely home.

The second team, Scientific, comprised of Maclaine Montgomery, Mary Kate Nesmith, Olivia Hussey, Caroline Odom and Caroline Cornes had to research a medical illness and create a story about a main character (played by Mary Kate Nesmith) who contracts a mystery illness, which is then diagnosed through a team created “Symptomatic.” Both teams made all of the original backdrops, costumes and spent long hours practicing for the tournament. Their enthusiasm wowed the judges, and their teachers, Mrs. Phillips and Mrs. Brooks, are very proud of how well they performed in all areas.

Submitted by Alison Nesmith.