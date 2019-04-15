CES fourth-graders create Alabama Wax Museum

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alison Nesmith Crestline Elementary students took part in an presented during schoolwide Alabama Wax Museum.

Fourth-graders at Crestline Elementary recently presented an Alabama Wax Museum of famous people from our state. Each student had researched their famous Alabamian and written a speech highlighting that person’s contributions to our state’s history.

The Wax Museum was visited by classmates, friends, and family in the CES auditorium. Students wore one item of clothing or held one object to represent their famous Alabamian.

Submitted by Alison Nesmith