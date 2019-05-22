CES holds lunch for moms of sixth grade class

× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith The moms of sixth-grade students from Crestline Elementary had a luncheon on April 28.

Even though most of the parents have been together for seven years, they haven't had many opportunities for just the moms in their grade to get together until now. Ashley Mac’s catered he lunch with chicken salad, crackers, baby blue salad and brownies.

It was a fantastic way to celebrate the kids moving on to the Junior High.

