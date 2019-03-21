CES hosts “Light Up the Night” dance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alison Nesmith Crestline Elementary sixth-graders attended the “Light Up the Night” dance on Feb. 21.

The sixth-grade students had a "Light Up the Night" dance in the auditorium on Feb. 21. It was a huge success!

Before the dance the students went to Mafioza's and then walked as a group to Crestline. The students wore white or neon clothes so they could glow. We used Jamm Entertainment for our DJ, photo booth and black lights. The photo booth was the "hit" of the night. Ann's Balloons made a big arch in the center of the auditorium, starburst from the ceiling and centerpieces with neon balloons that also lit up. They had a "candy bar" with jolly ranchers, sour straws and pop rocks. There was another table with glow in the dark necklaces, rings and bracelets for the students to wear. It was a blast!

Submitted by Alison Nesmith