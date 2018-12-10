CES students go bowling in Special Olympics event

× 1 of 3 Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith Caption: Crestline Elementary students participated in a bowling tournament at Vestavia Bowl on Nov. 30 as part of Special Olympics. × 2 of 3 Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith Caption: Crestline Elementary students participated in a bowling tournament at Vestavia Bowl on Nov. 30 as part of Special Olympics. × 3 of 3 Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith Caption: Crestline Elementary students participated in a bowling tournament at Vestavia Bowl on Nov. 30 as part of Special Olympics. Prev Next

Students from Crestline Elementary attended the Special Olympics Bowling event on Friday, Nov. 30 at Vestavia Bowl.

It was put on by Vestavia Hills City Schools, but they invited most of the over-the-mountain schools to participate. CES took six athletes: one third-grader, two fourth-graders, two fifth-graders and one sixth-grader.

All students were awarded with a ribbon by the Vestavia Hills Fire Department during the award ceremony. CES even had two first place winners. The students had a blast. They were all so proud of themselves, as well as their teammates. – Submitted by Alison Nesmith.