CES students invest in stock market

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alison Nesmith Crestline teacher Teresa Howell with students who competed in the Stock Market Game.

Crestline Elementary sixth graders participated in the SIFMA Foundation Stock Market Game from Feb. 4 to April 12. Led by math teacher Teresa Howell, these students competed in the middle school division, with one of their 22 teams placing eighth out of 265 teams in the state.

After learning about the stock market, investments, risk and diversification, each team researched and invested $100,000 online into companies trading on NYSE or NASDAQ. These students made weekly minimum trades of 10 shares, invested no more than 30% equity in one stock or mutual fund, and even paid a 1% broker’s fee for each transaction. This project-based learning provided real world experiences for Crestline Elementary students.

Submitted by Alison Nesmith