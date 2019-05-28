CES students put on 'Little Mermaid'

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alison Nesmith. Crestline students performed “The Little Mermaid” as their sixth-grade play.

Ninety-four sixth-graders at Crestline ended the year by putting on the play, “The Little Mermaid,” May 14-16.

They prepared for more than four months. Music directors Laura Butler and Janet Nelson said, “Participating in a musical of this magnitude is a special opportunity for our students. It is rare that an entire grade has the chance to work collaboratively with peers, teachers, parents and community members to perform in a joint project that promotes cooperation and builds confidence. The sixth-grade musical is a wonderful bonding experience as students wrap up their time at Crestline.”

Many parents and teachers worked tirelessly to make the play a success, helping with makeup, backdrops, costumes and tickets. Teachers also played a role by allowing the students to be flexible with their schedules so they could attend rehearsals.

In addition to singing, dancing, and acting on stage, sixth-graders were in charge of running tech and working backstage during the show. Allie Acken and Brooke Shook were cast as Ariel; Billy Flowers and Bennett Pearce were Prince Eric; Ursula was Ann Reynolds and Lily Padgett; Flounder was Campbell Brewer and Mary Spann; and Sebastian was Jude Smith and Payne Baxley.

Submitted by Alison Nesmith.