CES welcomes new students with Newcomers Party

× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith New students and their families were welcomed to Crestline Elementary on Aug. 13, just before the start of school for a Newcomers Party.

Crestline Elementary held a Newcomers Party in the auditorium of the school on Monday, Aug. 13. The party is designated for every new student that comes to Crestline entering first through sixth grade. When students get to the auditorium they are given a Crestline Cookie and drink. It is also a great way for parents to meet and learn about the school. Every new student is paired with a buddy that will be in his or her classroom. The buddy takes the student around the school and shows them where the office, lunchroom, health room and all the special classes are located. After the tour, everyone gets a picture with Champ (our school mascot) and their picture is placed on a bulletin board for all the students to see.

Submitted by Alison Nesmith