Core Essential Values part of CES

The counselors at Crestline Elementary, Liz Fry and Leah Treadwell, are using the Core Essential Values character education program where they introduce 10 values over the school year, one each month, all of which focus on their “Big 3 Ideas.”

The Big 3 Ideas include treating others right, making smart decisions and maximizing your potential. These values focus on teaching social-emotional skills and promoting good character among our students.

The values are introduced in counseling class, on broadcast, by student council representatives who visit each classroom to give more in depth information on the value of the month and each week through awards given to students who display the character trait of the month as part of our Cougar Character Club. Also, teachers may choose to utilize these resources in their classroom lessons or in daily teachable moments as desired (i.e.: video link, coloring page, quotes). A book that depicts the monthly trait will be set out for any class to check out by character bulletin board in counselor hallway.

The Core Essential Values for the year are:

August: Wisdom. Finding out what you should do and doing it.

September: Initiative. Seeing what needs to be done and doing it.

October: Contentment. Deciding to be happy with what you have.

November: Cooperation. Working together to do more than you can do alone.

December: Compassion. Caring enough to do something about someone else’s need.

January: Self control. Choosing to do what you should even when you don’t want to.

February: Service. Lending a hand to help someone else.

March: Individuality. Discovering who you are meant to be so you can make a difference.

April: Hope. Believing that something good can come out of something bad.

May: Perseverance. Refusing to give up when life gets hard.

