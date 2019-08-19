Crestline announces JUNA team

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jessica Thuston. First row, from left to right: George Evans, Par Rich, Lizzy Wood and Frances Townsend. Back row, from left to right: Lawson McKnight, William Tabb, Polly Upton.

Crestline Elementary announced its 2019-20 JUNA team, comprised of sixth graders George Evans, Lawson McKnight, Par Rich, William Tabb, Frances Townsend, Polly Upton and Lizzy Wood.

JUNA, which stands for Junior United Nations Assembly, is a student-run Model United Nations Assembly for Alabama students in grades six through eight. Each delegation represents a different country, and students research that country and work to solve one of its problems. The program develops skills in public speaking, critical thinking, teamwork and leadership.

This year’s JUNA team is led by teacher Heather Phillips.

Submitted by Jessica Thuston.