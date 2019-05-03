Crestline Elementary students attend Camp Alpine

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alison Nesmith. Crestline fifth graders at Camp Alpine.

The fifth grade students from Crestline Elementary attended Camp Alpine in Mentone April 15-19.

The students learn about growth mindset and have an outdoor experience that allows for growth socially, emotionally and physically while enjoying a beautiful natural environment.

While the students are at Alpine, their days are filled from morning until night. They begin with a scavenger hunt to learn where everything is located. Afterwards, they are divided into groups and throughout the week they go on a 6-mile hike learning about forest ecology, ropes course, history day where students go back in time attending a Master School, ecology and water quality of Little River, outdoor games and several other activities.

Submitted by Alison Nesmith.