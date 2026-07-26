Crestline Elementary welcomes new teachers

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Crestline Elementary School is welcoming six new teachers for the 2026-27 school year, adding educators in Spanish, first grade, second grade and special education.

Joining the faculty are Jess Alexander, who will teach Spanish; Lauren Nichols, who will teach first grade; Elizabeth Drummond, Wels Holman and Karima Mollere, who will teach second grade; and Michelle Hale, who will serve as the fifth grade special education case manager.

Alexander brings 11 years of Spanish teaching experience and holds bachelor's and master's degrees in Spanish literature from the University of Alabama.

Nichols previously worked in banking before earning a master's degree in elementary and early childhood education. She has served Crestline in several roles, including substitute teacher, instructional aide and long-term second-grade teacher.

Drummond enters her fifth year as an educator after teaching kindergarten for the past four years. Holman is a Crestline alumna and recent University of Alabama graduate beginning her first year in the classroom.

Mollere brings 13 years of experience in education, including teaching kindergarten and first grade in Texas, Georgia and Florida before relocating to Alabama.

Hale, a Mountain Brook native, begins her 19th year in education after teaching in Birmingham City Schools and Brookwood Forest and most recently serving as a special education aide at Crestline. She holds degrees from Auburn University and UAB.