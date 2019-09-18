Crestline Lunchroom achieves perfect score

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jessica Thuston. From left to right: Denise Alvis, Cheryl Lewis, Susan Woodham, Janet Campbell and Andrea Murray. Patricia Young is not pictured.

For the sixth time in a row, the Crestline Elementary School lunchroom has received a score of 100 on its inspection from the Health Department.

This achievement comes under the direction of Susan Woodham, who said her staff’s attention to detail and strong work ethic make them one of the best lunchrooms in the state.

The report covers not only food quality and safety, but also storage, cleanliness and more.

“I am so proud of the crew in our lunchroom,” Woodham said. “Everyone takes ownership of our kitchen and works diligently every day to ensure things are done properly.”

Submitted by Jessica Thuston.